Prediction and odds for West Ham against Liverpool: Sadio Mane is expected to keep his perfect record against the Irons.

As they prepare to play a West Ham United side that has had an outstanding start to the season, Liverpool will be seeking to improve on their league form.

With Grosvenor Sport, Liverpool are 8/11 favourites, while West Ham are 18/5 and a draw is 3/1.

A win is a must for Jurgen Klopp’s side, as the former Premier League winners try to improve on their league run, which has seen them win two of their past five games.

Klopp’s team let a 2-0 lead slip away against Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield last week, despite controlling the game for the whole of the first half and portions of the second.

Two points dropped would have hurt, especially after they squandered an opportunity to close the gap on Man City after a stunning 2-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace, allowing Chelsea to extend their advantage at the top.

It appears like David Moyes’ team can do no wrong. They’ve certainly stepped up their game this season, with the Europa League thrown in for good measure, and they don’t look out of place there either.

They currently lead their Europa League group and are in contention for a place in the Champions League in the Premier League. A win for the London club this weekend may see them leapfrog the hosts.

Tips

Sadio Mane is a 33/20 chance to score at any time.

Liverpool to score first and win the game. The Reds average 10.5 total corners per game, but they haven't gone over 10.5 in any of their last eight games. 13/20 is under 10.5 total corners.

Both teams average at least 2.5 total bookings every match, and Grosvenor Sport has a 1/2 chance of getting more than 2.5 total bookings.

Player to keep an eye on

Sadio Mane has stepped up to the plate after Mo Salah stopped finding the net, scoring in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid midweek and against Brighton last weekend – it would have been two if VAR hadn’t intervened!

In his last five games, the winger has scored five goals. “The summary has come to an end.”