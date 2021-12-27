Prediction and odds for Leicester City against Liverpool: At King Power Stadium, Mo Salah is expected to maintain his excellent run.

When Liverpool takes on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, they will be trying to cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League standings in half.

With Grosvenor Sport, Liverpool are 7/20 favourites, Leicester are 7/1, and a draw is 23/5.

With Son Heung-min equalizing and Andy Robertson incurring a red card shortly after, Jurgen Klopp’s side squandered points away at Tottenham Hotspur.

The suspension means that the Scotland captain will miss Liverpool’s next three matches, including a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

They take on former manager Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester City team, who are still looking for the momentum that once had them vying for a top-four spot.

The Foxes have only won two of their previous eight Premier League games and are currently seven points behind any of the European positions.

Tips

Mo Salah is a 4/6 chance to score at any time.

Mo Salah is a 4/6 chance to score at any time.

Both teams to score and Liverpool to win Stats for the team Both teams to score is 3/5 in Liverpool's average of eight league matches with both sides scoring, while Leicester has finished 12 of 17 league matches with both sides scoring. Leicester has won 13 league games in a row with three goals or more, whereas Liverpool has won 14 in a row – over 2.5 goals is 4/11. Liverpool average 9.78 corners but 10.5 total corners away from home, whereas Leicester average 10.12 total corners but 10.63 at home – under 10.5 total corners is evens. Player to keep an eye on I suppose I should include Mo Salah.

Of course, the Egyptian winger is currently the Premier League’s leading scorer, with 15 goals and nine assists in 18 Premier League outings.

He is an important part of Liverpool’s offense and continues to prove that he is one of the top players on the planet.

It still irritates me that he only came in seventh place in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

H2H

This will be the 117th encounter between the two teams, with Liverpool having won 50 times, drawn 26 times, and lost 40 times.

The have split their last six meetings. “The summary has come to an end.”