Police swoop on a man who was caught attempting to open automobile doors on a calm route.

Interfering with a motor vehicle has resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old guy.

Police received a complaint in the early hours of today morning from a witness who saw a guy attempting to open cars on Litherland’s Netherton Park Road.

Police arrived on the site and discovered a man who was later identified as the perpetrator. He was then apprehended and brought into custody.

New travel limits for UK tourists have been issued by Spain, Greece, France, and other countries.

Residents in the Ennerdale Drive/Kirkstone Road South/Thirlmere Drive area who have CCTV or footage of the incident at around 1.50am are asked to contact police on 101, quoting 21000541308.