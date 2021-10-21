Police provide an update on the alleged arson of the former Smokie Mo’s.

The suspected arson that ripped through the old Smokie Mo’s in the 051 building on October 4 has been updated by Merseyside Police.

At 1.40 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to the building on Brownlow Hill, where they discovered a portion of the derelict four-story structure on fire.

For several hours, firefighters from 12 fire engines battled the flames, as police stopped Brownlow Hill in both directions between A5038 Renshaw Street and Clarence Street.

In a vicious gang attack, a man was stabbed in the back.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday on October 4: “Following a suspected arson in Liverpool City Centre early this morning, Monday 4 October, we have arrested a man.

“Officers on patrol noticed smoke coming from a building on Brownlow Hill, formerly the tavern Smokie Mo’s, at 1.40 a.m.

“A 22-year-old guy with no established address was arrested on suspicion of arson and is being held for interrogation.”

According to The Washington Newsday, police have confirmed that the individual has been freed under investigation while they search for more proof.

As police set up a wide perimeter at the bottom of Mount Pleasant, the fire interrupted motorists and pedestrians in the city center.

Local businesses were hampered by the cordon as personnel struggled to get into the city center, prompting police to encourage visitors to avoid the area as much as possible.

Brownlow Hill, between Renshaw Street and Clarence Street, Mount Pleasant and Hawke Street were among the areas that drivers were recommended to avoid, while surrounding homes were warned to lock windows and doors due to smoke.

After fire crews had damped the building and made sure it was safe, contractors boarded it up.