Police patrols in South Liverpool are prompted by reports of “drunk students” and “noise complaints.”

Following a hectic start to the new term, police officers, university and council officials have been patrolling areas of Liverpool with substantial student populations.

Residents in Picton and Greenbank, both in the city’s south, have reported widespread anti-social behavior when new students arrive to live in their neighborhoods.

Anna D, a Twitter user, claimed that she was awakened up six nights in a row by loud, inebriated students ‘banging on doors’ and ‘blasting music’ in the early hours of the morning.

She also posted a video showing people playing games in the street around 2 a.m., describing it as the result of “several parties and early awakenings.”

Locals in Picton and Greenbank have long called for stronger action to be taken against anti-social behavior emanating from student housing, with the end of the summer term being particularly challenging.

However, the issues appear to be persisting.

“We are now into our fourth year of this,” the Lawrence Residents Action Group, which has been lobbying on these concerns, said on Twitter.

“The consequences for our emotional and physical health are catastrophic. We shouldn’t have to parent or police teenagers.”

At the very least, there was some action over the weekend.

Officers, university and council officials were out patrolling in these issue locations, according to the Merseyside Police South Liverpool twitter account.

“To combat noise and anti-social behavior, the universities of Liverpool, Liverpool Student Homes, Environmental Health, the Admiral Street Community Team, and local councillors have patrolled around the Greenbank, Picton, and Kensington Fields areas,” the force added.

“Please be aware of your surroundings.”

Locals were relieved to see some action being taken, but pointed out that the majority of their problems occur during the week.

“While this is fantastic to see and I am thrilled we are finally being heard, practically all of the antisocial behavior occurs during the week because students do not go out on weekends,” Anna added.

“After a night of cheap drinking at a student night in town, the chaos ensues.”

“Many of the noise/ASB problems occur during midweek, generally when the pubs have,” the Lawrence Residents Group agreed.

