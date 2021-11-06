Police officers going along the road discovered four cannabis crops.

A strong odor of cannabis drifting down a Liverpool Street led to the discovery of hundreds of plants by passing police officers.

On Wednesday, November 3, Merseyside Police officers were walking down Arundel Avenue in Wavertree when they observed a strong odor of cannabis emanating from an address.

They searched a house down the street and found cannabis plantations in two of the units.

Further investigation revealed two cannabis farms with 396 plants in an adjacent property.

The plants, as well as the associated growing equipment, were all recovered.

The electricity had also been tampered with, it was revealed.

Following the discovery, four men and women were arrested, including a 39-year-old man suspected of possessing a controlled substance and cultivating a cannabis plant, and a 36-year-old woman suspected of producing a controlled substance, possessing with intent to supply, and abstracting electricity.

A 33-year-old woman was also detained on suspicion of cultivating a cannabis plant, while a 51-year-old man was detained on suspicion of producing a controlled substance, possessing with intent to supply a controlled substance Class B, abstracting electricity, and acquiring/possessing criminal property.

All of them have been released pending further inquiry.

“We know how dangerous cannabis farms can be, particularly when they are in residential areas,” said Matt Brown, manager of the Cannabis Dismantling Team.

“Four cannabis fields have been dismantled thanks to our police, and the local community is no longer at risk of fire or flood.”

“No law-abiding citizen wants to live close to such death traps, and we are doing everything we can to make the streets safer.”

“I would ask our communities to keep their eyes, ears, and noses open for indicators of cannabis cultivation where they live and work, and we will continue to take action.” All information is beneficial to our job, so let us know and we’ll be there.” Please call @MerPolCC, 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have any information regarding suspected drug manufacture in your area. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.