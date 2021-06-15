Police have stopped the road after a woman cyclist was injured by a car.

A woman was hurt this morning after her bike was hit by a car during rush hour.

The accident happened on Breck Road near Spindle Close, and emergency personnel raced to the site.

Around 8.15 a.m., an ambulance and police were dispatched to the scene of the accident.

A bicycle and a Honda Civic were involved, according to police, and the female cyclist was treated by ambulance personnel on the site.

Thankfully, the woman appears to have escaped major injury as a result of the incident that shut down the road this morning, according to police.

“We were called to Breck Road at the intersection with Spindle Close at 8.15am to complaints of an accident involving a Honda Civic and a cyclist,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said. An ambulance was also dispatched, although the woman is not believed to have sustained any major injuries.”