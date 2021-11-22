Police have blocked off the street due to “suspicious circumstances.”

At before 2 p.m., Merseyside Police closed the route between Saunders Street and Leicester Street after ‘blood’ was discovered outside an address on the road.

Following extensive investigations, the scene was closed, and Merseyside Police received no reports of anyone being wounded.

To figure out what transpired, police conducted forensic, CCTV, and house-to-house investigations.

“At approximately 11.30 a.m. today, Monday, November 22, we received a complaint of suspicious circumstances in Southport,” they said.

“Police are conducting forensic, CCTV, and house-to-house investigations to determine the complete circumstances.”

Merseyside Police cars were stationed at both ends of the cordon to allow authorities to lock it off.

People were being escorted to their homes within the cordon by officers. Officers from the forensics unit were also on the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident in the Avondale Road area is requested to tweet @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, quoting log 281 from November 22nd.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.