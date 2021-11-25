Police Dog from Merseyside Mizz saves the day by apprehending a wanted man.

Mersey Police Dogs’ four-legged members are such an important part of the Merseyside force’s work that it’s no surprise when they rise to the occasion during their shift.

Last night (November 24), it was Police Dog Mizz who stole the show while out on the streets battling crime, with his efforts resulting to the arrest of a wanted criminal.

Officers from the department of public safety tweeted: “A man broke his non-molestation order earlier this evening and escaped on foot from officers.

“PD Mizz has an uncanny ability to detect danger, and it didn’t take him long to locate the male hiding in a nearby garden.

“After Mizz gave him some’verbal counsel,’ the male approached discreetly.”

Get the most up-to-date Liverpool news. Breaking news, features, traffic news, sport, and much more from the Echo team will keep you up to date on what’s going on in and around the city.