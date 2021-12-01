Police are looking for a thug who got into a drug-fueled birthday scooter pursuit.

Merseyside Police have issued two warrants for Leon Lowe, 19, after he disobeyed court directions.

Lowe was apprehended by police on June 13, 2020, after he rode a black Znen 125cc motorcycle through a red traffic light.

Lowe drove at 40 mph in a 30 mph zone while “constantly gazing over his shoulder” at cops rather than paying attention to the road.

“There was a half-mile police chase that concluded in Birkenhead Park, where he abandoned the bike and tried to flee,” prosecutor Mark Phillips said at Lowe’s sentencing in Liverpool Crown Court in June.

Lowe tested positive for cannabis on the side of the road when police caught up with him, but he refused to give a blood sample when he was taken into jail.

Lowe told police that he bought the bike with his birthday money and paid £300 for it.

He later admitted to reckless driving, driving without a license or insurance, failing to produce a blood sample, and carrying marijuana.

Lowe was sentenced to six months in prison with an 18-month suspension, as well as a curfew and being tagged.

Officers are now seeking information on the 19-year-whereabouts. old’s

He stands 5ft 10in tall, has a thin body, blue eyes, and long blonde hair.

Please ring 101, DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, or email @CrimestoppersUK citing reference 21000804440 if you have seen Leon Lowe.