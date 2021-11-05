Poems and phrases for the annual remembrance of Bonfire Night.

Tonight is Bonfire Night, so you’ve undoubtedly prepared your firewood and sparklers.

Every year on November 5th, in commemoration of the foiled Gunpowder Plot of 1605, a bonfire is lit.

According to legend, Parliament uncovered a scheme devised by a group of Catholics who wished to protest the persecution of their faith by blowing up the Houses of Parliament while the King was still inside.

The events of that night are commemorated over 400 years later with a bonfire, fireworks, and – usually – an effigy of Guy Fawkes. The widely publicized occurrence has also inspired some quotations and poems. Here’s the greatest of them.

Poems for Bonfire Night

The complete version can be found here:

To assassinate the King and Parliament.

Below are three score barrels of powder.

Toppling poor old England.

He was apprehended with a dark lantern and a burning match, thanks to God’s compassion.

Let the bells ring, holla boys, holla boys.

God preserve the King, holloa boys, holloa boys!

And what are our options for dealing with him? He must be put to death! Another, shorter, traditional poetry goes like this: Man, man, man If you poke him in the eye, he’ll respond. Put him on the fire, and let him perish there. Another poem focuses on modern Bonfire Night celebrations and is more kid-friendly. It was written by Marie Thom and is now widely used in schools: Crackle! Spit! What exactly is this? Orange, yellow, and red are the primary colors.

Crackle! Spit! The temperature is rising, and there are flames above my head.

Frazzle! Pop! Feel the heat as it rises from the ground.

Frazzle! Pop! Faces sparkle, and there are smiles all around.

Whizz! Zoom! They’re on their way up into the darkness.

Whizz! Zoom! Stars of various colors Shining brightly and boldly.

Zap! Fizz! Shooting outFlying at a high rate.

Zap! Fizz! Dancing on a stick, as seen in the blur

Quotes for Bonfire Night

Despite the fact that recall, remember is a rhyme, the first phrase is the most renowned quote associated with the event.

