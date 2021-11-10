Plusnet is the cheapest Black Friday broadband provider, with Sky, BT, and Virgin all struggling to compete.

If your broadband bills are getting out of hand, now might be the best time to switch.

With Black Friday approaching (November 26), a lot of broadband providers are already slashing their pricing, offering massive monthly savings.

Plusnet presently has the best bargain (at the time of writing) for only £18.95 per month for a period of 12 months.

You’ll get a £50 Plusnet reward card for signing up, as well as a 10mb average download speed, line rental, and a £0 activation cost.

It’s now the lowest broadband deal available ahead of Black Friday, with Sky, BT, Virgin, and Vodafone all fighting to match it.

Plusnet’s other plans are still affordable; their basic package, which includes 36 Mbps Unlimited Fibre speeds, only £21.95 per month for 18 months.

The most costly plan still costs £23.95 per month for 18 months, which includes line rental, a £0 activation fee, and a £60 reward card.

If you’re considering about moving providers, Plusnet might be a good fit, but there are other options available, some of which aren’t as inexpensive as Plusnet but offer faster broadband speeds.

Plusnet’s speeds are enough for light HD streaming, music playback, and online browsing; however, for larger downloads or if you work from home, you may need something faster.

Vodafone has the second lowest broadband offer we’ve found (at the time of writing).

Their Superfast Broadband, which has an average speed of 38Mbps, costs £19.49 a month for a 24-month period.

The idea that when you sign up for Vodafone Broadband, you’ll get a free Amazon Fire HD8 tablet is enticing.

However, there is a catch: you must already be a Vodafone cellphone client.

Customers can pay £28.99 per month for average broadband speeds of 50Mbps over 24 months with BT, or £28 per month for 18 months with Sky, plus a £19.95 set-up cost.

TalkTalk’s average speeds are 67 megabits per second, and the monthly fee is £22. “The summary has come to an end.”