‘Please don’t let me die,’ a woman who refused the covid jab begs physicians.

Unvaccinated woman who died eight times after contracting Covid-19 in the hospital is now advocating people to get the vaccine.

Doctors tried to preserve Gemma Roberts’ life as she battled Covid and two bouts of sepsis, according to the Mirror.

In August, the 35-year-old was rushed to the hospital and kept on a ventilator for two months, but she now regrets taking the vaccine before becoming ill.

Gemma’s lateral flow test came back positive in early August, and a subsequent PCR test confirmed the findings.

She said she is only alive today because of the medical team at Warrington Hospital, and she is ‘eternally thankful’ to Collette Thomas, one of her nurses, who told her she was ‘going to survive’ throughout her stay.

The Mirror quoted her as saying: “‘Please don’t let me die,’ I remember telling doctors and nurses.

“Before I was put to sleep, I called my partner Sophie and said, “They’re going to have to put me to sleep, but I’ll be fine.”

“However, there were times when I thought to myself, “I could be a goner here.” I wish I’d gotten the vaccine sooner; I believe everyone should have it now.

“I was one of those folks who was terrified of getting the injection. It was said to have murdered individuals.

“I took a risk, and I almost didn’t make it. Medical personnel saved my life, and it is to them that I will now listen.

“I feel bad about what I put my family through by not knowing if I was going to wake up or not.”

The former Eddie Stobart employee, who was about to start a new career when she became unwell, also battled sepsis twice in hospital.

Sophie Holmes, 39, said it caused a rash all over her body, leaving her ‘looking like she’d been reprimanded.’

Gemma continued: “Because I had been to a wedding the weekend before, I initially assumed it was just a hangover. But then I got a positive test.

“I was exhausted and ill at first, and then I began to feel out of breath when I went to the bathroom.

“When they claimed they were going to take me into,” I said.

