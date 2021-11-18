Plans to construct 200 homes have been allowed as long as geese are fed.

More than 200 homes will be built on the site of a former farm in Sefton, as long as the developers provide food for pink footed geese.

After the proposals to construct on the site of Orchard Farm in Thornton were first suggested last year, hundreds of people objected.

Several features of the proposal sparked debate, notably the installation of a green space and worries about traffic impact on an already congested highway between Thornton and Crosby.

The loss of the 300-year-old cottage was also opposed by a council conservation officer, while an archaeological officer said that recording it before demolition would be sufficient mitigation.

Concerns over the development’s potential impact on local infrastructure, particularly surrounding schools, were also expressed.

Another protest was the eviction of pink-footed geese, which currently use the area.

The plans were originally presented to Sefton Council’s planning committee last month, but were postponed due to concerns over the habitat assessment conducted.

Following a 31-strong petition supported by ward councillor John Kelly and an e-petition with hundreds of signatures, Thornton parish councillor James O’Keeffe addressed on behalf of the objectors at a meeting of the planning committee at Bootle town hall today.

In response to traffic congestion along Broom Cross Road and Park View, Cllr O’Keeffe stated that a proposed new traffic light system, which would be installed to provide a turn-off into the development, would “destroy work done so far” to improve traffic, causing a “severe effect” during peak times.

“The proposed junction and traffic lights in an area where highways are already gridlocked on a regular basis [will]substantially reduce traffic flow,” the councillor claimed, adding that it would have a “unacceptable impact on highway safety in the area.”

He went on to say that the project “would also result in an unacceptable increase in air pollution and particulate matter,” endangering people’s health in an area where particulate matter levels are already near to WHO guidelines and “substantial.”