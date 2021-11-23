Plans for over 800 dwellings are expected to receive £10.4 million in funding.

Two proposals that potentially result in the construction of over 800 houses on the Wirral are likely to receive a major boost.

A total of £10.41 million will be allocated to two projects: one for more than 400 dwellings at Wirral Waters on the former Birkenhead docklands, and another for more than 300 homes in the Woodside section of the town.

The plans are part of the £45 million Brownfield Land Fund established by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCR) to encourage house construction.

The authority is expected to approve the use of the remaining £36 million from the fund this Friday to assist a total of 14 projects across the city region, which includes Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens, Halton, and Wirral.

The £10.4 million allocated to Wirral projects will be used to prepare the sites for development, as remediation work is required before construction can commence.

The Scotts Quay development in Wirral Waters will receive half of Wirral’s funds.

Peel L&P is leading the Wirral Waters project, which could result in the construction of 13,000 houses over the next 25 years, with the Scotts Quay proposal slated to deliver 482 units.

The Land Registry Building, located at Rosebrae Court in Birkenhead’s Woodside neighborhood, is the other Wirral project.

The LCR has contributed £5.21 million to this scheme, which will benefit 335 houses.

Wirral Council will be in charge of the project. “The investment is tied to the successful Levelling Up Fund bid at Woodside,” Alan Evans, the council’s director for regeneration, said of the money being made available.

“The government’s recently announced £19.6 million Levelling Up Fund is being used to transform the waterfront at Woodside, supporting projects aimed at creating a thriving visitor destination and making significant improvements to transportation infrastructure, and this LCR funding will help the council achieve its wider waterfront regeneration ambitions.”

“For too many people across our region, the chance to purchase a home of their own remains out of reach,” said Steve Rotheram, mayor of the LCR, of the Brownfield Land Fund in general.

