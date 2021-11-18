Plans for a crematorium on greenbelt land are being debated.

Campaigners have been outraged by a proposed cremation on the Wirral peninsula.

Horizon Cremation’s proposal for a crematorium on greenbelt land on Hooton Road in Hooton, part of Chester and Cheshire West, is said to be unnecessary and will generate traffic congestion and pollution in the area.

Horizon Cremation stated that a crematorium was needed between current sites in Chester and Landican, near Arrowe Park Hospital.

For his crimes, Liverpool’s ‘cannibal’ killer will be executed in an underground glass box.

Campaigners, on the other hand, contended that there were already enough crematoria in the neighborhood and that another was unnecessary.

Another objection to the project was that it would add 200 automobiles per hour to the local road network in Willaston, Little Sutton, and Eastham, generating traffic congestion and pollution.

“Horizon gives a tranquil vision of introspection and rewilding the landscape to draw on people’s heartstrings and establish trust,” Jenny Howitt, planning officer for HADRA (Hooton and District Residents Association), stated.

“However, the truth is that instead of assisting the planet with green alternatives, they are supporting outmoded cremation methods and burdening our countryside with unneeded development.”

“All they care about is profiting from the ashes of our friends and family at the expense of our environment, countryside, and adjacent inhabitants.”

Chris Carubia, a Liberal Democrat councillor from neighbouring Eastham, was also opposed to the proposal.

“I’ve signed a petition against it,” Cllr Carubia stated.

“I had a conversation with one of the crew [from Horizon]during an open day [last year]who claimed crematoria in the area were trying to keep up with demand due to Covid.”

“The main reason seems to be that a large influx of deaths through Covid would be too much for them to handle.”

Cllr Carubia was unimpressed by this argument, assuming that coronavirus deaths would begin to decline, as they have.

“You certainly don’t need [a crematorium]in the greenbelt in the midst of Hooton,” the Lib Dem councillor remarked.

“I understand that the project involves putting in a road and making it seem nice, but there is a lot of opposition to it.”

“It has a lot of odds against it, and I don’t believe we need it.” “I’m digging.” “The summary comes to an end.”