Plans for a controversial luxury mansion near a wooded area have been authorized.

Despite a “tidal flood of complaints” from local residents, controversial plans to build a luxury house next to Sefton woods have been allowed.

The plans for a separate house off Raven Meols Road in Formby would result in the removal of trees that are protected by a preservation order.

The trees would be lost in an area adjacent to a woodland that is a red squirrel habitat.

Ava White died from a single knife wound to the neck, according to an inquest.

More than 140 complaints were submitted from local neighbors, most of which were based on concerns about the plans’ impact on ecology, tree loss, and the development’s impact on neighboring residences and the area’s character.

Local resident Mr Dunne, speaking on behalf of a petition presented to Sefton Council’s planning committee tonight, December 15, and endorsed by Cllr Maria Bennett, said a decision should be deferred so that discussions between the current owners and the town council can take place with a view to a “community asset transfer” of part of the land.

This, he argued, would allow trees protected by the preservation order to be preserved on public land rather than in private hands, assuring the preservation of an important part of a larger network of green space that promotes and supports biodiversity in the area.

Mr Dunne said that planning authorities had failed to assess the repercussions of a new statute, the Environment Act, which was given royal assent in November, in terms of the council’s responsibility to safeguard biodiversity.

“We’re not saying don’t build the house,” he continued, “but make sure it’s proportionately sized and safeguards the woodland.”

“You don’t see owls every day, and you don’t see wild squirrels every week; [the site]is full with wildlife because it’s part of a network.”

“We’re pleading with you to save the trees and parcel the property as a result.”

“This is the type of effort that the new legislation, which passed a few weeks ago, is attempting to promote – the building of new dwellings while also protecting biodiversity.”

Officials, on the other hand. “The summary has come to an end.”