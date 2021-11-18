Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson of ITV This Morning were taken aback by an x-rated segment.

During a piece on today’s This Morning, Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson were left speechless.

As Holly Willoughby recovers from a stomach bug, the presenting team delivered Thursday’s edition of ITV’s premier daytime series.

On Thursday’s show, the duo spoke with Jonah Falcon, who claims to have “the world’s largest penis.”

During the conversation, Phillip held up a National Television Award to provide viewers a “size comparison.”

“For size comparison, what Jonah is carrying is the same – in length – as an upright NTA,” he explained.

Before showing the hosts an x-rated photo, Jonah added, “An Academy Award too.”

“This is just for you Phillip,” Jonah explained, “so you don’t have to use all that imagination.”

Josie and Phillip were taken aback by the image, and fans on Twitter burst out laughing at the dialogue.

“Zoe” stated: “I’m sat here in tears, howling uncontrollably!!!! I’m sorry, but I can’t help myself…. Philip and Josie are to blame!!! Proper brightened my day!” “Nearly choked on my tea witnessing their faces priceless,” Marcelle continued. “Josie’s look throughout this thing was priceless,” Olivia said. Catherine wrote on Twitter: “Josie’s reaction to this made me laugh so hard. They’re both hilarious.” Cymoril made the following comment: “This was absolutely hilarious! I laughed so hard at Josie’s reply that I almost choked! I’m not sure how you guys managed to interview him so carefully while still getting to the heart of the matter.”