Phil Butler, a comedian, died unexpectedly at the age of 51.

Phil Butler died unexpectedly, according to his management organization, Chris Davis Management.

The comedian and magician was 51 years old at the time of his death.

“It is with great regret that we must announce the passing of our friend and customer Phil Butler,” read a Twitter tweet announcing his death.

“Our sympathies are with his friends and family,” the statement continued. Without him, the world is a lesser place.” Phil was scheduled to feature in a Robin Hood pantomime at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal in December.

Phil was a gifted magician who entertained on cruise liners in addition to stand-up comedy and pantomime appearances.

For his efforts in entertaining the troops in Afghanistan, he was awarded the Operational Service Medal.

Friends of celebrities have also expressed their sorrow on Twitter.

“Was so sorry to learn of the death of the usually very amusing and lovely Phil Butler,” Jason Manford commented.

“Had a lot of fun on the road with him, including a crazy weekend of shows at BCM Square in Magaluf!”

“Rest in peace, Phil,” fellow comic Shaparak Khorsandi wrote on Facebook. Another one of us has passed away far too soon. I’ve been looking at the running order when I arrive at a club for the past 20 years and thinking to myself, ‘oh wonderful! Phil Butler’s on.’ On the journey, there was a lot of laughter.

“I enquired about his UFO tattoo in Dubai and enjoyed the way he presented The Story,” she continued. “A true professional.” “Just learned that we have lost the beautiful Phil Butler,” wrote John Archer, a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent.

“It’s such a pity, since I’m a true performer. So tonight, I’m dedicating my bit of theatrical gibberish to him.”