Peter Walton’s offside decision against Liverpool has been slammed by a former Everton defender.

Over the disputed decision to allow Atletico Madrid’s opening goal on Tuesday night, Liverpool have found an odd ally in Joleon Lescott.

The Reds defeated the La Liga champions in a peculiar 3-2 victory that was dominated by refereeing decisions.

Antoine Griezmann, who scored both of Atletico’s goals on the night, was sent off for a high foot early in the second half, and both teams were granted penalties, though Madrid’s was reversed.

However, it was Thomas Lemar’s jumping over Griezmann’s first goal and presumably stopping Joel Matip from completing a goal-line clearance that sparked the most post-match controversy.

In the BT Sport studio, former Everton and Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott was joined by ex-Liverpool striker Peter Crouch, and both analysts publicly disagreed with Peter Walton’s appraisal of the judgment.

Lescott was the most firm in his opinion, questioning the ex-referee on the present offside law’s fitness.

“That’s an example of a legislation written by individuals who haven’t been through it,” he remarked.

“I’m not saying he [Matip] doesn’t try to clear it, but there’s no way he doesn’t try to clean it.”

Though Crouch agreed that Lemar’s actions had influenced Matip’s thinking, the ex-England striker admitted that if he had scored the same goal and it had been ruled out, he would have been “furious.”

“He’s [Lemar] in an offside position, and the genuine offence occurs if he tries to play the ball or if he plays the ball, which he neither does,” ex-referee Walton added.

“What the referee wants to know is if he is obstructing him. Matip stops there assuming he’s going to touch the ball and should follow through, in my opinion.

“As a result, the referee lacks sufficient evidence to overturn the goal.”

“You can’t understand what’s going on in the opponent’s thoughts,” he said, “so I can only go by what the law says – and the law is extremely precise – does he willfully prevent Matip from playing the ball?”

That is a subjective stance, which is why we should trust the on-field judgement of the referee because we lack clear proof to the contrary.”