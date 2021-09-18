Pete Sandiford, the star of Gogglebox, has a new baby, a real job, and famous great-uncles.

Pete Sandiford of Gogglebox has had a busy summer since his last appearance on our screens.

The new series of the popular Channel 4 show premiered on Friday, and since season 17 ended in May, the fan favorite has made two major personal disclosures.

According to Mirror Online, the 26-year-old reality TV personality declared that he was now a father while walking the red carpet with his sister Sophie at last week’s National Television Awards.

Stephen and Daniel, stars of Gogglebox, stun fans as they begin filming.

Pete revealed on the show in April that he and partner Paige Yeomans were expecting a child and that he was feeling overwhelmed as a parent.

“He’s a cool young kid, he takes after his mother, not me!” he said.

“I’ve been up all night, I slept on the train here, I’ve got luggage under my eyes, and you just caught me at the right time.”

The big news didn’t end there; he also revealed that the new parents wedded in a private ceremony over the summer.

“I’m married now!” Pete told OK! It was a nerve-wracking day, yet it turned out to be the best day of my life. Well, it’s my second best day now that I’m a father.”

Pete revealed his engagement – and that Paige was pregnant on-air during the final season of Gogglebox – so Gogglebox fans were fully aware of the significant changes coming up in Pete’s life.

Pete appears on Gogglebox with his sister Sophie at their Blackpool family home.

Since their first appearance on the show in 2017, the brother and sister have been hilariously narrating television episodes together amid cheeky comedy and tender moments.

Pete and Sophie also have a pet dog, Colin, a cute and rambunctious corgi who has made several appearances on Gogglebox.

The Sandifords are the great-nephews and great-nieces of Chuckle Brothers Paul and Barry, therefore they have some legendary comic ties.

Since Barry Chuckle disclosed their relationship on social media in 2018, Pete and Sophie have exchanged photos with their renowned great-uncles.

Sophie paid tribute to Barry Chuckle after his death in the same year, calling him “a very delightful and entertaining man to be around.”

“You brought joy to millions of children’s lives.”

