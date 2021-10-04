Pep Guardiola’s Anfield outburst demonstrates that Man City is aware of the truth about Liverpool.

At Anfield, Pep Guardiola has a history of losing his cool.

The last time was during Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Man City in November 2019, when the Spaniard’s enraged reaction to his team being denied two penalties went viral, as he chased down fourth official Mike Dean, shouted “Twice” repeatedly and gestured with two fingers before screaming up into the night air.

His rage was understandable at the time. Already under pressure, City’s defeat dropped them to fourth position, nine points behind Liverpool after only 12 games, with Guardiola stating after the game that he didn’t know if his team could reach the league leaders.

They couldn't do it. Jurgen Klopp's side went on to win the title the following summer with a 19-point lead.

But his latest outburst came in a very different context, as Liverpool and City both missed out on the chance to go top of the table after a nail-biting 2-2 stalemate.

Guardiola was cautioned for his outbursts after Mohamed Salah’s magnificent individual goal restored Liverpool’s lead, but he couldn’t criticize the strike’s brilliance.

Instead, his rage would have been directed at a moment minutes earlier, when James Milner was fortunate to escape a second bookable offense.

After already receiving a yellow card for fouling Phil Foden in the first half, the veteran tripped Bernardo Silva, causing a few nervous glances in the way of referee Paul Tierney.

Fortunately for the Reds vice-captain, he was not sent off, and Liverpool reacted quickly to their fortunate escape by prepping Joe Gomez to replace him.

On the sidelines, Guardiola made another furious gesture of ‘Twice,’ indicating that it should have been a second booking, as he, coincidentally, felt the title-race pressure again and vented his emotions on fourth official Dean.

Milner was engaged in the build-up to Salah’s stunning goal before he could be withdrawn, infuriating City manager Pep Guardiola even more.

That was the Spaniard’s justification for any dropped points, regardless of the final score.

After the game, Guardiola told Sky Sports, “It’s a yellow card.” “It’s obvious. It’s Old Trafford, it’s Anfield.

“A City player in our situation.”

