Pep Guardiola sends a £141 million warning to Liverpool, reminding Jurgen Klopp of an important truth.

Thursday, July 8th, is your Liverpool morning digest.

If Liverpool’s eyes weren’t previously opened to the difficult task they face this season, they were during Tuesday night’s Euro 2020 semi-finals, when Man City’s Spanish contingent endured double disappointment.

Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, and Ferran Torres, as well as new Barcelona recruit Eric Garcia, were unable to prevent Luis Enrique’s team from losing a penalty shootout to Italy after being beaten Champions League finalists in May.

The quartet all played key roles for La Roja in the European Championships this summer, with all save Rodri starting against Italy.

However, the fact that only the latter was Pep Guardiola’s first option last season underscores how difficult a job Liverpool will face if they are to recapture the Premier League title.

The trio of Laporte, Torres, and Rodri represent £141 million in City talent brought to the Etihad in recent seasons.

Last season, Rodri made 31 Premier League appearances as Guardiola began to phase out club captain Fernandinho, although Laporte and Torres only made 14 and 15 appearances, respectively.

Meanwhile, Garcia was limited to only six league games in all competitions after deciding to return to Barcelona at the end of his contract.

They aren’t on their own. Sergio Aguero, Nathan Ake, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Oleksandr Zinchenko, for example, all made fewer than 25 league appearances last season.

Next season, City will be able to draw on this standard as a reserve. International signings worth a lot of money.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, says that current player costs make large transactions in the transfer market this summer “difficult.”

However, the admission emphasizes the fact that Liverpool is dealing with similar financial difficulties as they try to bolster their ranks.

Following the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona on a free transfer, Premier League winners City will want to boost their strike power.

Despite the fact that the club has a lot of attacking skill, Gabriel Jesus is now the team’s lone senior striker.

The team is looking for a new striker this summer, and Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund are two options. The summary comes to a close.