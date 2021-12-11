Pep Guardiola predicts Liverpool and Man City will win the Premier League title.

Given the caliber of the teams this season, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola believes the 2022 Premier League title winners will finish with more than 90 points.

Man City and Liverpool have been battling for the league title for the previous few years, pushing each other to near-perfection.

In 2017-18, Guardiola’s team romped to the title with 100 points, with Manchester United 14 points behind them.

Liverpool finished second with 97 points in 2018-19, whereas City won the title with 98.

After gaining 99 points and only losing three games throughout the course of the season, the Reds won their first title since 1990.

The 2020-21 season was a return to reality, with City winning with 86 points and Jurgen Klopp’s team finishing third with 69 points due to significant player injuries.

Not only did Liverpool have to deal with key players missing the entirety of the season, but the season was also played in secret owing to the continuing Coronavirus outbreak.

Anfield, like the rest of the world’s football stadiums, was deserted, which had a significant impact on the game.

Both clubs are back to their best this season, the supporters are back, and with the inclusion of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, Guardiola believes that the league-winning squad this season will have to match their points totals from two years ago.

“The champs would undoubtedly have to win a lot more games,” he said. “At least 90 [points].”

“We had Covid last year and were without people; it was a difficult year for all the clubs.” Dropping some points had implications at times, and we won the league very comfortably in the end.

“With the runs we’ve done, we never knew what we’d do at the start.” We’ve won our last two Premier League games, and Wolves are up next. They are currently around the top of the league. It’s this one, then it’s Leeds on Tuesday, and you shouldn’t think about anything else.

“It’s perplexing to think about long runs since thinking about them causes you to lose points and games.”

As it is. “The summary has come to an end.”