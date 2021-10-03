Pep Guardiola is well aware that his team has squandered a significant edge over Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola was adamant that his Manchester City team was fortunate to be spared the incident.

“I could image what Anfield would be like after 1-1 and the impact on their players,” the Catalan added.

“Hopefully, next time, we can accomplish it with a comparable performance in front of the crowd because Anfield is radically different with and without people.”

Guardiola was referring to an incident that occurred little over an hour into Liverpool’s previous home game against City in February, when Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot in front of the Kop after being dragged back by Ruben Dias inside the area.

Instead of a deafening roar from a noisy audience, there was an unsettling calm on the pitch and around the dugout, save for a few cheers from Red supporters.

Few would disagree that City benefited more than most by games being played behind closed doors, especially when facing a Liverpool team that thrives on the passion, volume, and fury of its fans.

The ensuing ease with which Guardiola’s team overcame a 1-0 deficit to win 4-1 on their route to a comprehensive Premier League title triumph, aided by uncharacteristic Alisson Becker errors, was proof of that.

Today, though, is a different story. More than 52,000 people will fill Anfield to see Liverpool avenge their first home loss to City since 2003 and make a strong early statement in the title battle.

Indeed, despite losing six consecutive home league matches last season, the Reds haven’t lost a home Premier League match in front of paying fans since April 2017.

The final of that sextet of defeats, against Fulham on March 7, was the last occasion Jurgen Klopp’s team lost a Premier League game after a 16-game unbeaten streak.

City, on the other hand, has shown signs of fragility this season, despite a tremendously convincing 1-0 win against fellow championship contenders Chelsea last weekend.

Dias, the defender who was crowned Footballer of the Year last season, was their standout performer at Stamford Bridge.

If there has been a lot of talk regarding the City’s apparent troubles in. “Summary concludes.”