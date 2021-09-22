Pep Guardiola agrees with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp that suggestions for a new Premier League regulation are ludicrous.

In his latest spat over player welfare, Pep Guardiola has agreed with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp that Premier League clubs should be permitted to make five substitutions.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was speaking to the press following his side’s Carabao Cup triumph against Wycombe Wanderers, and he was asked about what would be best for the English game.

As Klopp noted amid Liverpool’s demanding schedule last season, he has long advocated for raising the number of Premier League substitutes.

Last season, though, a proposal to expand the amount of times coaches may use their bench was defeated, prompting Guardiola to raise the subject once more.

Guardiola began by claiming, “I’m not here to change anything in this country.”

“When we have five substitutes all around the world, we still have three. And, I’m sorry, but this calendar is ridiculous. As a result, there are numerous injuries.

“‘Well, why?’ because we can’t make five changes. When people all across the world are concerned about our athletes’ health and how they might be used more effectively.

“No, here are three,” says the narrator. Every three days, a game, a game, a game, a game, a game, a game, a game We haven’t prepared anything. We don’t have any pre-season, no nothing. When everyone else has five, you only have three options.

“Perhaps the big bosses, the big wise guys, will explain to me why one day.”

The Premier League is still the only one of Europe’s top five leagues that hasn’t adopted the five-sub rule, which was implemented temporarily during Project Restart.

The clubs rejected down a third plan in the middle of last season, much to the chagrin of both Liverpool and Manchester City.

“We require outside assistance. I’m not referring to Liverpool specifically, but we need to make some substitutions again. In November 2020, Klopp said, “We have to discuss about the fixture list and stuff like that.”

“Our hands are tied at a given moment. We’ll probably play twice in 48 hours at Christmas, and people will say I’m talking about it again, and while it’s physically conceivable [to play those games], it’s not.” “The summary comes to an end.”