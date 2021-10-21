‘People will comment,’ Paul Scholes admits before of Manchester United’s encounter against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp will be “rubbing his hands together” at the idea of facing Manchester United this weekend, according to Paul Scholes.

In their next Premier League match, Liverpool will face their old rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Reds won a dramatic Champions League match against Atletico Madrid, while United came from behind to overcome Atalanta on Wednesday night.

Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral scored in the first half to put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side down 2-0 at the break.

The Red Devils took all three points in the second half, with to goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite the fact that his former club won the game, Scholes was critical of the performance.

Scholes slammed United’s first-half performance, adding that Klopp will be “rubbing his hands together” if his former club performs similarly against Liverpool.

“You enjoy every win,” Scholes told BT Sport, “but the first half really scared me.”

“People will say I’m depressed, but I was thinking about the Liverpool game when I watched that game.”

“United had two midfielders playing on their own in the first half, and if they do that against Liverpool and City, they’ll be four down before halftime.”

“Seeing the joy and attacking is fantastic, but that first half has stayed with me.”

“They came back with a lot of enthusiasm, but they gave up a lot of chances, and when you’re playing against elite players, there’s no way you can win a game like that.

“A lot of people are going to get carried away, but will he play like that on Sunday?”

“Go ahead and try it on Sunday and see how it goes. Jurgen Klopp’s hands will be rubbing together.”