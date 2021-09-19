People were frightened to attend a pond where there were “more rats than ducks.”

According to tourists, a popular Merseyside park has been “taken over” by rats.

Hesketh Park is one of Southport’s largest green spaces.

In recent weeks, the park on the north end of Lord Street has been described as “overrun” with vermin.

The Washington Newsday received several reports about the problem.

“I routinely take my small child to feed the ducks,” one guy observed, “but there are now more rats than ducks.”

On social media, several of people have expressed their concerns.

One woman stated she was “scared” of the creatures and would be “avoiding” the park in a Facebook post.

Another, on the other hand, stated that she enjoys the park “more than she despises rats.”

“One or two rats is typical, but an exceptionally big number is presumably due to people tossing bread in,” a man wrote.

“Bread attracts more rats, which is detrimental for the birds.”

The council in Sefton claims to take vermin control very seriously.

“Our pest management team has a regular baiting program in place, and the council has installed seven new litter bins with rat bait sections incorporated into their design,” a council spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“Officers saw four rats in the Hesketh Park lake’s edges over the last week and discovered bread and seed dispersed throughout the region during a closer check.

“Food sources like this attract rats, thus we highly advise visitors not to feed any wildlife in the park.

“We also want to emphasize to the public the significance of disposing of any litter in the designated bins or taking litter home, since dropping litter, particularly food waste, will encourage vermin.”