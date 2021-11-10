People have high aspirations for the town’s’masterplans’ for regeneration.

Following regeneration plans, optimism is high for the future of two Merseyside communities.

St Helens Borough Council revealed plans to the public last month that detail a’masterplan’ of redevelopment for Earlestown and St Helens town centres, which have seen little ground-breaking work since the 1970s and 1980s.

The public consultation phase for the plans begins this week, with pop-up stores popping up all throughout St Helens to allow residents to express their opinions.

The plans for St Helens are planned to last for the next 20 years and will be divided into three phases, the first of which will be submitted next year.

Earlestown’s plans are similar, with the goal of restoring the town to its former glory as a market town, which will include a thorough refurbishment of the current market and high street.

Some residents were interviewed by The Washington Newsday for their thoughts on the proposals.

“It appears both ambitious and achievable, and can only be a good thing for the town,” Shane Bluck remarked.

“With a restaurant like The Dean, there are already some glimpses of the future; now we need to build on the all-important transportation links, particularly via fast trains to Liverpool/Manchester.” “Then more business will be attracted in, and visitors from these huge catchment areas will come to St Helens instead of us going to them.”

“The transportation links will have a major knock-on impact, boosting the housing market and driving up home prices.”

“It’s the future,” Chris Marsden remarked, “all towns getting rid of businesses and converting it into hospitality, pubs, restaurants, and so on.” It appears to be in good condition. But for me, there are no automobiles or vans at all, and pedestrianised implies only pedestrians.” “It’s what the town centre needs,” Mark Reynolds continued, “but it’s arrived at a very late moment to begin the’rejuvenation.'”

“There are a lot of empty stores that aren’t going to be replenished, and it’ll look like something out of Goodnight Sweetheart.”

“The 15-20-year time frame is just too long; I don’t believe the town was rebuilt in that time frame after the war.”

