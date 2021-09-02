People have been advised to avoid the area as firefighters battle a blaze at a famous fish and chip establishment.

This afternoon, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to Kenny’s chip business on Aigburth Road in Aigburth.

After the fire broke out at 4 p.m., four fire engines arrived on the site.

When firemen arrived, they discovered the chip shop’s ground floor was on fire, and they used CO2 extinguishers and hose reel jets to put out the fire.

The fire department and police have stopped one lane of Aigburth Road and are advising cars to avoid the area.

Long lines of traffic are forming on the main south Liverpool highway, according to videos supplied to The Washington Newsday.

At 5 p.m., personnel were able to put out the fire after fighting it for an hour.

“The fire in a chip business on Aigburth Road has now been extinguished,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

“Police from Merseyside have arrived and are assisting with traffic management. If possible, please locate alternate routes.”

Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service are both still on the scene.

Despite the fact that the majority of the fire appears to have been extinguished, smoke can still be seen rising from the structure, and four fire engines are still on the site.

