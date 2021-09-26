People can’t get enough of Merseyside’s most popular properties on Rightmove.

For many individuals in Merseyside, keeping an eye on the housing market is a favorite pastime.

Whether you’re looking to buy or just want to gaze at big, expensive residences, there are always new properties for sale all across the region.

Various properties in Merseyside are proving attractive, whether it is a £1.7 million six-bedroom house or something a little less expensive.

READ MORE: We went to these gas stations today and found that they were all out of gas.

Sefton is home to three of the most popular properties on Rightmove in Merseyside right now.

It’s no surprise that people are drawn to these houses because of what they have to offer.

Crosby’s Endbutt Lane

This four-bedroom semi-detached property is available for £340,000.

Rightmove describes the home as “beautiful,” with an entry hall, two huge parlor rooms, a kitchen/breakfast area, and a downstairs WC. There are four large bedrooms and a family bathroom on the second floor.

It also features a large garden, which is ideal for unwinding in the summer.

“Four bedrooms semi-detached property situated in Crosby, with great local facilities, school and transit links to Liverpool City Centre,” according to the website.

“There are front and back gardens, off-street parking, central heating, and double-glazed windows in this property.”

Blundellsands, Serpentine South

This massive six-bedroom home is for sale for a staggering £1.7 million.

It is described as a “really remarkable period family home” with a large plot of around one acre and three sides of “mature” vast gardens.

The home is also one of the few existing properties created by Henry Sephton, a well-known Liverpool architect.

The period building, which dates from the 1800s and spans three storeys, has been sensitively refurbished to highlight its unique features.

After being bequeathed the land by the Blundell Family for his contribution to architecture, respected designer Sephton created and resided in the property.

Sephton was renowned as the architect of the Blundell Family, who owned land in Sefton at the time.

In the 14th century, the settlement of Ince Blundell in Sefton was named for the family.

In 1750, the family commissioned Henry Sephton to create Ince Blundell Hall. “The summary has come to an end.”