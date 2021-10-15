People are being tricked into performing’sexual actions’ online by blackmailers.

After numerous victims were deceived into doing sexual acts on tape, a warning was issued.

Cheshire Police claimed on the Warrington Police Facebook page that they had lately been contacted by many persons who had been victims of online’sextortion’ fraud, which is on the rise, according to police.

The fraud, which is frequently carried out by criminal organizations, entices victims into an online sexual relationship with someone they assume to be genuine.

The gangs’ goal, on the other hand, is to lure the victim into performing “sexual actions” in front of a webcam.

Unbeknownst to the victim, the thieves record their actions and utilize the video footage to try to extort money from them.

Offenders frequently threaten and demand that the victim post video recordings to the internet and distribute the film to the victim’s family, friends, and job if their demands are not met, according to police.

Sextortion gangs may also send an email to a potential victim claiming to have compromising photos or videos.

Some messages claim that the user’s computer has been hacked, giving them access to the webcam.

They usually go on to say that they were able to capture the victim naked while accessing porn sites.

The email concludes with a threat to the victim that unless they pay money, the films will be sent to everyone in their address book.

Anyone who has received threats to share personal photographs or video of them in an attempt to extort money should follow the guidelines given by police.

Maintain your composure. Panicking or threatening the culprit could exacerbate the situation.

Do not comply with the extortionist’s demands for money.

Keep a record of all communications with the offender, as well as any identifying information (such as their Facebook account URL).

Optimize all privacy settings on your social media/online accounts, and deactivate any accounts you don’t use frequently.

By clicking the sextortionist’s cover photo, selecting “Report Profile,” and following the on-screen directions, you can report their account.

Suspicious behavior should be reported to https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/.