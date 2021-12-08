Payment dates for Universal Credit, State Pension, and other DWP benefits throughout the Christmas season.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) or HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) normally deposit benefits and payments directly into a claimant’s bank, building society, or credit union account.

If your payment date comes on a weekend or a Bank Holiday, you will typically be paid the day before – though this may be different for people receiving Tax Credits or Child Benefit.

With Christmas approaching, it’s critical to know how much money you’ll be receiving and when it’ll arrive, especially because banks and government offices may be closed.

Universal Credit, legacy benefits, Personal Independence Payment (PIP), and the State Pension are all administered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

During the holiday season, bank holidays might influence when many claimants receive their regular payments.

The Daily Record writes that while the DWP has yet to announce if payment dates would be changed this Christmas and New Year, there’s a good probability they will because December 25 and 26 fall on Saturday and Sunday this year.

This means that the Bank Holidays on Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28, as well as Monday, January 3, will be observed.

For Tax Credits and Child Benefit payments throughout Christmas and New Year, HMRC has already updated the relevant pages on gov.uk.

Christmas and New Year’s Tax Credit payout dates

On Friday, December 24th, payment will be made.

On Friday, December 31st, payment will be made.

Christmas and New Year’s Child Benefit payout dates

On Friday, December 24th, payment will be made.

On Friday, December 31st, payment will be made.

Payment dates from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) throughout the Christmas and New Year holidays

The Department of Work and Pensions has not yet confirmed holiday payment dates, but they are likely to follow HMRC’s amended standards.

Universal Credit (UC) is a government program that

Pension from the State

DLA (Disability Living Allowance) is a type of pension credit (DLA)

Payment for Individual Independence (PIP)

Allowance for Attendance

Allowance for Carers

Employment Assistance Allowance (ESA) (ESA)

monetary assistance

Allowance for Job Seekers (JSA)

Dates of payment to be expected

On Friday, December 24th, payment will be made.

On Friday, December 31st, payment will be made.

