Paul Sinha has issued a warning to a St Helens Chase candidate after he made a “major mistake.”

On Friday’s episode of the renowned ITV gameshow, Bradley Walsh welcomed four new contestants.

Ellie, Darron, Joe, and Janet were the most recent quizzers to take on the Sinnerman in the hopes of winning a monetary prize.

Darron in seat 2 was representing Merseyside, and the community nurse put on an impressive performance, winning £5,000 in the cash-builder.

The 45-year-old, however, did not rest on his laurels when he faced The Chaser, opting for the larger offer of £35,000.

Darron’s performance in the head-to-head was as spectacular, as he successfully maneuvered his way to the Final Chase and received a standing ovation from Bradley and his teammates.

Darron concluded his outstanding individual performance with a confident statement about having “final say.”

“Paul, a nurse will always have the last say,” he stated.

The Sinnerman, on the other hand, retorted that the St Helens resident had made two mistakes.

He stated, ” “One was about the Olympics, and another was when he implied that he simply had the final decision. There’s still time for the last word.” Darron was joined in the Final Chase by Joe and Janet, who benefited from the large cash Darron had amassed by accepting cheaper offers.

In the final round, the team climbed 16 steps to compete for a whopping £27,000 prize.

The Chaser singled out Darron for praise after he answered the majority of the questions in the final round.

He stated, ” “You took my taunts and turned them around on me. That was fantastic.” However, Paul rallied to put on an outstanding performance, catching the team with 8 seconds remaining, ensuring that they would leave empty-handed.