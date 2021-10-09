Paul Scholes predicts the Liverpool trophy and explains the ‘difference’ between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Liverpool, according to former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes, will be one of the favorites to win the Champions League this season.

The Reds won back-to-back games against AC Milan and Porto to start their European season, and now have a double header against Atletico Madrid on the horizon.

Man United, on the other hand, lost their opening game away to Young Boys before edging Europa League champions Villarreal at home last time out.

Despite his reluctance to accept it, Scholes feels Liverpool and local rival Manchester City are the clubs he expects to win the Champions League this season.

On the Webby & O’Neill Youtube channel, Scholes remarked, “I think Liverpool or Man City will win it.”

“As much as you don’t want to admit it, these are the two teams in the Champions League that look the best,” he continued.

“Okay, City lost 2-0 to PSG, but they were clearly the better team and could have easily won.

“You just believe City will cross the line at some point, they’ve been knocking on the door for the last couple of years.”

“We don’t want it to happen, but they’re a fantastic team.” Liverpool is a fantastic team as well.” Scholes went on to share his reservations about Man United’s performance this season, as well as why they are still lagging behind Liverpool in one critical area.

When asked who Man United’s finest holding midfielder is, Scholes stated, “I think (Scott) McTominay is the greatest for that job.”

“I’d definitely go for him; I believe he has it all.” He’s athletic, he has terrific ability, and he can get around the pitch well enough to sit in that position.

“Ole doesn’t seem to be able to get the team’s balance correct.”

“Is he going to play one holding midfielder with the rest of the team surrounding him, with (Paul) Pogba next to him, who he probably doesn’t trust defensively, or will he play two holding midfielders?”

“That, I believe, is the difference between United and Liverpool and City. They’re significantly more attack-oriented and aggressive.

“City will go to Chelsea to play.”

