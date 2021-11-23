Paul Scholes declares his allegiance to Liverpool and asks for more Manchester United departures.

After Manchester United’s 5-0 home defeat against Liverpool, Paul Scholes believes the club should have fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

On Sunday, Solskjaer received his marching orders at Old Trafford, a day after his side was thrashed 4-1 by Watford in the Premier League.

The defeat at Vicarage Road was the lowest point in a disastrous run for the team, which included a derby loss to Manchester City and a defeat to Leicester City.

But the most high-profile thrashing of the season for United came against Liverpool, when Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick to lead the Reds to a lopsided victory.

While Solskjaer was already under pressure before that humiliating setback on October 25, it felt as if there was no way back for him following Liverpool’s stunning victory.

Scholes was asked about the club’s decision to change manager before of United’s Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday on BT Sport, and believed it should have happened after the Liverpool game.

“We chat about the people up there,” Scholes explained. “Four weeks ago, after that Liverpool game, that was the time, it was the time we knew Ole was going to leave.”

“As a result, the people above needed to prepare the next manager and the next group of employees.” I’d almost be embarrassed to be on the staff right now, especially given what happened to Ole.

“Whether they were fired or left on their own because they were a member of Ole’s team.”

“Each week, Ole put his trust in them to prepare, and they’ve let the club and the players down just as badly as Ole.”

United are now in eighth place in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea and eight behind Liverpool after their most recent setback.

United were drew 0-0 away at Villarreal in tonight’s match at the time of writing.