Paul Merson predicts a ‘unhappy’ Liverpool finish, while Arsenal is predicted to finish in the top four.

Liverpool would be ‘unhappy’ if they lose to Arsenal, according to Paul Merson.

The Reds will meet the Gunners at Anfield this weekend in Premier League action.

Jurgen Klopp and his team will be eager to return to winning ways in their first match back after the international break on Saturday evening.

Liverpool, according to Merson, will drop points yet again, but will avoid defeat by being kept to a 1-1 draw.

“I’ve said since the start of the season that Arsenal can finish in the top four if they keep their starting XI fit,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Given the two teams’ ambitions, a draw would be good for Arsenal, while a loss would be bad for Liverpool, who are seeking to win the Premier League.”

“However, at Anfield, I believe the two teams will split the spoils. Liverpool drew 1-1 with Arsenal.” Michael Owen disagrees with Merson, but believes Liverpool will win 3-1 against Arsenal.

Despite the Reds’ defensive problems, the former Liverpool striker believes they will win all three points at Anfield.

“This matchup has produced some classics along the years, may we see another here?” Owen wrote for BetVictor. Jurgen Klopp was understandably displeased after the Reds’ draw against Brighton was followed by a defeat at West Ham.

“They’ve had some defensive concerns in recent weeks, which will have to be addressed.”

“Arsenal has now won three games in a row with only one goal conceded in that period. This, though, will be a big test of where they stand.

“I think Liverpool will get back on track here.” I think Arsenal will score, but I’m not confident in their defense, 3-1 Liverpool.”