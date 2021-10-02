Paul Merson issues two warnings before of Liverpool’s match against Man City.

Paul Merson has raised his concerns over Liverpool’s defensive weaknesses, suggesting that Jurgen Klopp’s club must return to being a “strong” one.

The Reds conceded three goals in their previous Premier League match against Brentford last Saturday, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip having a rare off-day.

Since recovering from long-term injuries, both defenders have been in fine form, with Chelsea being the only Premier League team to break through the Reds’ defense.

Merson, on the other hand, believes Liverpool have been exposed in recent weeks and has stressed that the team must return to basics in terms of defending.

On Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, the former Arsenal defender remarked, “They’re lovely to watch but it’s too open, too open.”

“AC Milan scored two goals there a few weeks ago, and Palace could have scored a couple before Liverpool got rolling. They’re wide open, which could pose issues.

“At the moment, I think they’re a little sluggish. When he returns from a long injury, Van Dijk is still striving to regain full fitness and is still playing one-v-one at the back. They need to get back to being a strong squad, in my opinion.”

Elements of the Reds’ play at the other end of the pitch have also failed to persuade the Sky Sports commentator.

Merson has questioned Liverpool’s inability to convert more chances, despite the squad scoring an incredible 20 goals in September, and believes it might cost Liverpool the season.

“They’ll score goals,” he continued, “but they’re still one of the league’s most wasteful football teams.”

“They were on top the other night [against Porto], and who am I to talk about Salah? He’s fantastic, but he’s trying to dink it over the keeper. Seriously, I’m not concerned about Porto.

“I believe these points will be crucial in the end. There won’t be anything in it for Liverpool, Chelsea, or Man City.

“Against Leeds, they were wasteful; it could have been six, seven, or eight-nil. They should play more aggressively tomorrow because they have stronger finishers and goal scorers than Man City.”