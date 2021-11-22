Paul Hollywood sends a tough message ahead of the final of the Great British Bake Off.

Ahead of the Bake Off final, Paul Hollywood has sent out a severe message to his supporters.

The Wallasey-born judge praised the candidates on this year’s baking event in an Instagram post alongside co-judge Prue Leith.

He went on to say that he and Prue have advantages in the Bake Off tent that viewers at home don’t have.

Merseyside Great British Bake Off participants and their results over the years

He posted to his 492,000 followers, “Good morning, Tomorrow is the Bake Off final; who will it be? It’s been a fantastic year of baking; the standard has been outstanding, and there have been handshakes everywhere (couldn’t help it).” “Remember, Prue and I have the benefit of scent, flavor, and sensations that the spectator does not!” he continued. You may disagree with our selections throughout the series, but this is a baking show, and with so many incredible creations, our work has been challenging. “I hope you enjoy the final X #bakeoff #finals #maythebestbakerwin #itsallaboutthebakes,” says the author. Some admirers immediately agreed with him, while others turned to the comments section to express their own opinions.

“That is really accurate,” Sara added, “we can only go on presentation as a viewer.” “I’m excited for the final.” “I’ll be glad for whoever wins… all such nice individuals,” Tina stated. “Hey Paul, remember we have the view of your behavior, expressions, eye movements, and body language,” Pamela said, perhaps disagreeing with the judge. The television, like editing, does not conceal anything!!” Only three contestants have advanced to the final show, which will air tomorrow, Tuesday, November 23, at 8 p.m., after a ten-week run.

The last three bakers, Chigs, Crystelle, and Giuseppe, were disappointed to see Jurgen, a fellow participant who had wowed with a lot of great dishes during the competition, leave in the semi-final.

The winner will be presented with a bouquet of flowers and a cake stand trophy, as well as the opportunity to earn money from subsequent guest appearances and endorsements.