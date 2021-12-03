Patrice Evra criticizes Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool veteran, over Cristiano Ronaldo’s claims.

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic goals on Thursday, former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra advised Jamie Carragher to “remain in his lane.”

In a 3-2 win over Arsenal, Ronaldo scored his 800th and 801st goals of his career, contributing to the Red Devils’ recent upturn in play following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In the summer, the 36-year-old striker returned to Old Trafford for a second term, and he has been prolific in front of goal.

However, others have questioned whether Ronaldo can be effective in a high-intensity team due to his lack of involvement outside of possession, which is especially significant following the arrival of Ralf Rangnick, who expects front-foot play from his teams.

Carragher has already expressed his concerns about this issue, including a recent heated conversation on Sky with United icon Roy Keane.

He said, “I’m not criticizing Ronaldo as a player.” “He’s a one-of-a-kind.” I stated that with [Lionel] Messi in the middle of the week.

“Messi has joined PSG, while Ronaldo has joined United. Two of the finest players in the history of the game.

“Are United any closer to winning the league this season than they were last year?” No. Is PSG on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League? No. You talk about goal scorers and how you contribute to the team, but it’s a team sport.” The comments were clearly still fresh in Evra’s mind, as he wasted no time in slamming Carragher in his Amazon Prime analysis of Ronaldo’s performance.

He said, “Some players…like Jamie Carragher.” “He’s played 775 games and scored 801 goals as of today.” And it’s individuals like this who talk about Cristiano.

“I just think individuals need to stick in their lane…some people just want to speak about Cristiano when they wake up.”

While Ronaldo has scored goals since his return to United, the club is currently in seventh place in the Premier League, 12 points behind champions Chelsea and ten points behind Liverpool.