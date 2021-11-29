Passengers were invited to be’supportive’ by wearing face coverings on all buses.

Face coverings will once again be required on all travels beginning tomorrow, according to two of the city region’s major bus service operators.

Unless exempted, passengers using Arriva and Stagecoach services will be obliged to wear face covers for the duration of their journey, according to new government instructions effective November 30.

Concerns about the proliferation of the Omicron Covid-19 form prompted the change in advice.

Further social distancing measures for bus travels are not being implemented, with the current guidelines limited to the usage of face covers.

The new measures will take effect on Arriva’s services in the City Region on November 4th at 4 a.m.

Passengers are asked to pay by card wherever possible, and to provide precise change if paying by cash, to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

On Stagecoach routes, the mandatory face covering measures will be reinstated beginning tomorrow morning.

The bus company has stated that it will adhere to “daily deep cleans” and “increased cleans throughout the day,” with a focus on the areas of the bus that passengers are most likely to contact.

Face covering guidelines will be displayed beside the bus service number, with additional posters onboard, according to a Stagecoach representative.

While the restrictions on facial coverings are mandatory except where exempt, Arriva says that drivers are “unable to police” the requirement, and asks passengers to “please be supportive.”

Arriva North West’s spokeswoman said: “Following government instruction, beginning at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, all clients onboard must wear face covers for the duration of their journey [unless exempt].

“Our drivers will remind and encourage customers to wear a facial covering, but they will not be able to police this – and we ask our passengers to be understanding.”

Stagecoach’s spokeswoman stated: “Passengers will be reminded that it is now mandatory to wear face covers when traveling [unless exempt].

“To ensure that face coverings are worn, we will work closely with the police and Merseytravel.

“People can still travel on our services with confidence.”

