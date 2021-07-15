Passengers at Liverpool Lime Street Station will be able to connect to the internet for free.

As part of the city’s major train terminal’s improvements, passengers visiting Liverpool Lime Street station will now be able to utilize free WiFi.

The station’s owner, Network Rail, recently upgraded it, allowing customers to use the WiFi without needing to register an account.

When the coronavirus limitations are lifted next week, the number of persons using rail services is expected to increase.

The provision of WiFi at fast enough speeds that individuals may video call has been a prominent request from passengers, according to Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director.

Mr James explained, “Passengers have told us that free WiFi is a necessary in order to enhance and improve things for them, therefore we’ve offered it.” Anyone traveling through the station should take use of the new reliable and secure service.

“This is the North West’s first station to offer free improved WiFi. Manchester Piccadilly is up next.”

The service has been certified as ‘Friendly WiFi,’ which means it meets the government’s safe filtering criteria for the public and is child-friendly, and Lime Street is one of 19 stations where it will be launched this year.

“It’s a tremendous enhancement for our passengers, it’s free to connect, you don’t have to input any personal information, and it’s one of the quickest data connections you can get,” said Robbie Humphreys, shift station manager at Liverpool Lime Street station.

“It’s part of a larger push to get customers back to rail travel, and we can ensure people that they can travel safely. Throughout the epidemic, the station personnel has worked extremely hard to keep passengers safe, and we will continue to do so.”