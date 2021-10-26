Passengers are being warned that flight prices are about to skyrocket as a result of a tax review.

Due to plans to increase flight tax, also known as Air Passenger Duty, tourists would face higher expenses when planning vacations overseas next year (APD).

Although airlines are generally responsible for APD, the price hikes are expected to be reflected in the cost of passenger tickets.

Currently, flight tax charges are divided into two categories: over 2,000 mile destinations and under 2,000 mile destinations.

For fully immunized people, the lateral flow test rule has changed.

On commercial flights, the APD presently costs between £13 and £180.

Long-haul flights of more than 5,500 miles will soon be subject to a third, higher tax band.

Long-haul flights, such as those to South Africa, Australia, and Japan, would be hit hardest by the upcoming price increases.

The purpose of the increase is to help reduce CO2 emissions and improve carbon footprints.

On Wednesday, Rishi Sunak’s Autumn budget should expose all of the details.

The Chancellor had already warned of a massive tax hike across the board, with a 1.25 percent increase in National Insurance to be used to fund a social care fee beginning in April.

The aim is to raise an additional £12 billion for care services and the NHS.