Parents should be aware of a ‘strange’ Omicron symptom in their children, according to a doctor.

A rash has been related to cases of the novel Omicron Covid strain in youngsters, according to Dr David Lloyd, a GP in north London.

There were other reports of weariness, headaches, and a loss of appetite in addition to the rash.

According to the doctor, the new strain of the virus, Omicron, appeared to have slightly different symptoms than other strains.

“We’ve always had a tiny cohort of patients with Covid who develop odd rashes,” he told Sky News, “but up to 15% of the Omicron children got an unique rash.”

“As a result, we’re starting to understand more about the virus and keeping an eye out for it.”

Symptoms such as weariness, headaches, and a loss of appetite, he added, appeared to be “very important.”

Additionally, Dr. Lloyd stated: “Let’s hope it’s not as lethal as the Delta, and that we’ll be able to control it. However, this is a worrying time.” The main signs of the virus, according to the NHS, have been a new chronic cough, a high temperature, and a loss of smell or taste since the start of the epidemic.

However, as persons with proven instances of covid have reported a variety of symptoms, there have been proposals to widen the list of symptoms.

The World Health Organization (WHO) earlier stated that there is no evidence that the symptoms of the Omicron variant differ from those of other Covid-19 variants at this time.

Early evidence suggests that the new strain is more transmissible than the Delta variety, which is now dominant worldwide.