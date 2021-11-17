Paige Rice, a tunnel crash victim, was laid to rest.

Paige Rice, a victim of the Queensway Tunnel disaster, has been laid to rest.

Paige was killed in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, October 17, when her Audi S3 collided with a taxi.

The nail technician from the West Midlands was in Liverpool to see her lover, who was the car’s driver and died a few days later in hospital.

Paige’s family and friends met today to say their goodbyes after celebrating her 23rd birthday the day before.

At 11 a.m. today, the funeral was place at Woodlands Crematorium in Birmingham (Wednesday, November 17).

Many of her friends shared the Go Fund Me for Paige’s family, which has raised over £32,000, on social media in the days leading up to the event.

“As most people are aware now, my darling baby girl Paige has passed away,” Paige’s mother Clare announced in the days after her death.

“She was in a horrible accident in the early hours of the morning, and words cannot express how crushed I feel as her mother.”

“I’m speechless at the outpouring of love.

“She was truly the most gorgeous child, with the brightest smile, the most contagious laugh, and a golden heart.”

“If you were Paige’s friend, she would love you with all her heart and be there for you in a heartbeat if you ever needed her.” She savored every moment of her life.

“Paige had enormous aspirations, and she always made them a reality; her determination to succeed was inspiring.”

“Paige has recently been my rock; I can barely breathe and don’t know how to go on.”

“It’s peaceful in my house, and all I want to do is chat to her one final time.”

“Time is very valuable, and we never know when it will be taken away from us.” Tell each other that you love each other.

“The three Musketeers will always be the three Musketeers.”

At 12.30 a.m. on Sunday, October 17, emergency services were dispatched to the Birkenhead Tunnel after reports of a crash.

Paige died a short time later, and the driver, a man in his twenties, died four days later from his injuries.

