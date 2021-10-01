Paedophile is imprisoned, and a £330k drug stash is discovered, according to a woman’s last text to her mother.

Good evening, here are the most recent headlines from The Washington Newsday for Friday, October 1.

A mother has shared the last text she received from her daughter, which asked her to return home and was sent just hours before she died.

A couple is taken aback after a “suspicious” guest enters their garden while they were sleeping.

Niamh Radosavljevic, Carole Radosavljevic’s daughter, was just 25 years old when she had a severe brain bleed.

Carole, 59, who lived in Fairfield with her daughter, highlighted how Niamh’s family and friends had been affected by the awful events of the last several weeks.

Niamh, an IT engineer, was born in Southampton but had visited Liverpool on a regular basis for years before purchasing a home in Fairfield 18 months ago.

Carole had received a distressing communication from her daughter on September 6th.

“She messaged me to say I don’t know what’s wrong but is there any chance you can come home, I’m not feeling well,” Carole told The Washington Newsday.

“I contacted her and her speech was slurred, so I took cover at work and dialed 999 right away.

“

She’d passed out and slammed her skull against the restroom floor.

“As I was driving home, I gave the emergency operators her phone number, and they called her and spoke with her.

“I went home in half an hour and found her on the bed.

“I made her comfortable, and the paramedics arrived and whisked her away to A&E. Because of Covid, I couldn’t accompany her.”

Click HERE to read the entire story.

A judge told a paedophile today that he had no doubt that a jury had made the right decision in convicting him of sexually abusing a young boy.

Ryan Kitchen, 26, sexually assaulted his defenseless victim on 20 separate occasions and repeatedly raped him.

Kitchen, of Strafford Drive, Bootle, disputed any misconduct and said the kid lied at a recent trial.

However, after hearing testimony from both Kitchen and the kid, jurors unanimously found him guilty of six counts of sexual assault and two charges of sexual behavior in the presence of a child, while acquitting him of one count. “The summary has come to an end.”