Paddy Pimblett of the UFC has stated that he will only challenge opponents ranked in the top ten on one condition.

Paddy Pimblett, a UFC fighter from Liverpool, has refused to fight against opponents ranked in the top ten in the world unless his demands are granted.

After signing with the UFC earlier this year, Pimblett has had a strong start, debuting himself with a shocking first-round TKO victory against Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night 191.

Pimblett has an excellent record of 17 wins and three losses in his Cage Warriors career.

With Dana White’s promotion, the 26-year-old is on a four-year agreement, but given his growing popularity and potential, the star wants his remuneration to reflect the caliber of opponent.

However, according to the Daily Star, the former Cage Warriors competitor does not expect to be fast-tracked.

On the Anything Goes podcast, Pimblett added, “I suspect they’ll do the reverse.”

“They hurried Darren Till, which has hampered him. Look at what they’re doing with O’Malley.” He’s fighting other people, different people, slowly but inevitably.” “F**k that, lad, I’m not fighting a top ten on the money I’m on,” he continued. Nick Peet mentioned that he’d like to see me play Tony Ferguson, and, lad, I’d like to play Tony Ferguson, but not on my current deal. That’s a waste of time.

“Get paid for fighting Tony Ferguson, lad. Yes, lad, he’s still one of the greatest 155’ers on the planet. I want six figures, lad, and I’m going to fight him.” Pimblett’s next opponent is unknown, but after being called out by American Jared Gordon, he said, “Let’s do this.” Last month, the Scouser proposed a boxing battle with YouTube phenom Jake Paul.

“He’s a sausage,” says the narrator. He told MMA Crazy, “I’d fight him tomorrow and beat him up.”

“I’d f**king do it.” Save yourself the embarrassment and then get a tattoo redone.” After making the switch to lightweight in 2018, the Liverpudlian boxer began his career in featherweight, where he was a Cage Warriors champion.

When he’s not competing, though, the MMA star can jump five weight divisions – all thanks to his love of cheat meals – and has done so in recent weeks.