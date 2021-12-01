Paddy McGuinness sobs as he reveals he’s not sure if children can love.

Paddy McGuinness has stated that accepting the fact that his three children are all autistic was “difficult.”

As he recounted how he wasn’t sure his children really grasped the idea of love, the TV host choked up and wiped a tear from his eye.

The parents shared their hardships with their children, eight-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and five-year-old Felicity, in the documentary Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family with Autism.

Paddy McGuinness was not pleased with his wife Christine’s decision to join the Real Housewives of Cheshire.

Paddy stated, “It was difficult in the beginning, before we knew anything about autism. The kids wouldn’t sleep, they’d have tantrums in response to loud noises and bright lights, and nothing we did seemed to help.

“We kept the drapes closed and only let a few people in.”

Paddy was overcome with emotion as he revealed how he can’t be certain that his children genuinely comprehend the meaning of love.

He wants them to know how much he loves them and that they adore him back.

“But does he realize it or is he just saying that,” the comic said of his son’s response when asked if Daddy is his best buddy.

Christine’s response was: “Of course, he’s aware that you adore him. You’ve been saying this about love for years, and it’s something we don’t differ on, but Patrick has been anxious for years that the kids don’t feel loved or that they don’t comprehend it.

“I’ve always maintained that they do.”

Paddy and Christine were followed at home for several months, as well as meeting other parents, professionals, and others on the autism spectrum, including footballer Paul Scholes, who has a 16-year-old non-verbal autistic son.

It was clear that Paddy struggled to accept the truth of his children’s diagnoses, whereas Christine found it easier.

Christine accepted the children’s diagnoses and wanted to learn everything she could about them so she could better assist them.

Paddy, on the other hand, did the exact opposite. He didn’t want to talk about it since he couldn’t accept it.

He stated that he hoped that by filming the film, he would be able to confront some of the issues.