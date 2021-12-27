Paddy McGuinness’ request for guidance following a ‘quiet’ Christmas has divided followers.

The comedian has had a wonderful holiday season with his three autistic children, who he shares with former Miss Liverpool Christine McGuinness.

The family has previously discussed how tough Christmas can be for those who suffer from the condition, but Felicity, Leo, and Penelope have reached a number of milestones this year.

The parents were overjoyed to learn that their children had overcome their fears in order to assist decorate the tree and try Christmas dinner.

“We had a fairly tranquil day!” Christine wrote on Instagram.

Leo took his time opening his gifts (he still has several that he hasn’t opened, which is fine).

“Penelope preferred to tidy up at 9 a.m. (as did mama) and then spend the rest of the day in her room, which was OK.

“Felicity had become overstimulated and wanted some quiet time in the afternoon (like daddy).

“Happy kids, joyful mummy, happy Christmas,” says the narrator.

Paddy gave amusing updates from the family’s big day, revealing that he needed “Rennies, Gaviscon, and some massage oil” after his Christmas dinner overindulgence.

The holiday’s hedonistic mood has taken its toll on the 48-year-old, who revealed on Instagram that he’s ready to move on from Christmas.

He stated, ” “When are you going to cut down your tree? After Boxing Day, I’m done, and all I want to do now is put it back in the garage till next year! I still like Chrimbo, but after the big day, everything starts to feel a little Lionel.” Fans were split on when it was appropriate to take down the Christmas tree as a result of Paddy’s query.

“I took ours down yesterday,” Tracey added.

Cyndi had this to say: “Every year on Boxing Day! For me, all of the decorations lose their luster after Christmas Day. Happy Boxing Day, everyone!” “I enjoy all the decs up for New Year’s Eve then take them down New Year’s Day,” Danielle wrote. “Never start the new year with the tree still up,” Jade advised. “Leave it up until the 6th ish!” Claire said. Justin sent the following message: “For me, it’s the first week of January!!! It’s perfect for the new year!”