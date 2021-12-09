Paddy McGuinness is disgusted with his co-breakfast. star’s

What his co-host puts on his breakfast has left Paddy McGuinness speechless.

The 48-year-old is most known for hosting Take Me Out, but he also co-hosts Top Gear with Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris.

Paddy couldn’t help but share his friend’s breakfast with his many Instagram followers while eating breakfast with journalist and racing driver Chris on Thursday.

Chris gets caught off surprise in a photograph, holding a little container of ketchup in one hand and a knife in the other.

The main topic of the post, though, is what he has on his plate.

“Just watching the upper middle class enjoy their breakfast,” Paddy captioned the photo.

“The gift that keeps on giving is @harrismonkey. #croissant #igiveup #wrongun” #fullenglishbreakfast #croissant #igiveup #wrongun” A hash brown, bacon, baked beans, sausage, and a croissant make up Chris’ breakfast.

Instagram

“Wanted a calm brekkie and suddenly foghorn tw**gob arrives,” Chris remarked in response to the post.

Fans of the show weighed in on his weird meal selection.

“I wouldn’t look happy with a croissant on my fry up plate either @harrismonkey,” prodetailinguk wrote with a winking emoji.

“What is the croissant doing on that plate with beans?” said natalie.hoar.

“Using the sausage as a breakwater to prevent the beans from the croissant, textbook,” turbo nick commented.

“He’s blended a continental with a full English,” hoppo1979 said. “Get the croissant off that dish as soon as possible!”